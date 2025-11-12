Asian Paints Q2 Profit Rises 46.8 Per Cent To ₹1,018 Crore On Strong Decorative Demand; Board Approves ₹4.5 Interim Dividend

Asian Paints reports a 46.8% YoY profit jump to ₹1,018 crore in Q2 FY26, led by strong decorative segment growth and steady industrial performance | File Photo

New Delhi, Nov 12: Asian Paints on Wednesday reported an increase of 46.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,018.23 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 693.66 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Asian Paints.

Its revenue from sales was up 6.38 per cent to Rs 8,513.70 crore in the September quarter of FY26 against Rs 8,003.02 crore recorded in the corresponding period a year ago.

Asian Paints' total expenses were at Rs 7,376.69 crore in the September quarter, up 4 per cent year on year.

Decorative Business Posts 10.9% Volume Growth

The company's decorative business registered a volume growth of 10.9 per cent with a revenue growth of 6 per cent in the second quarter.

This was led by factors such as improved consumer sentiments aided by early festive season and registered broad-based growth across urban and rural centres, said an earnings statement from Asian Paints.

Home Décor Business Sees Decline In Some Categories

However, in home décor business, sales of bath fitting business fell by 4.7 per cent to Rs 79.3 crore and kitchen business declined 7.2 per cent to Rs 97.7 crore.

Sales of white teak and weatherseal products decreased by 15.2 per cent to Rs 26.4 crore in Q2 FY26.

In the industrial segments, Asian Paints had a "steady double-digit growth".

Its international sales increased by 9.9 per cent annually to Rs 846.0 crore in the quarter under review.

"In constant currency terms, sales increased by 10.6 per cent. Profit before exceptional items and tax in Q2 FY26 was Rs 76.4 crore as against Rs 34.7 crore in the corresponding period of previous year," it said.

Total Income Rises 6.4%; Interim Dividend Declared

Total income, which includes revenue from other sources, was at Rs 8,729.91 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 6.44 per cent annually.

On a standalone basis, which mainly includes domestic numbers, Asian Paints' revenue from sales was 5.75 per cent higher at Rs 7,335.85 crore.

In the first half of FY26, total consolidated income of Asian Paints was at Rs 17,861.25 crore, up 3.08 per cent.

CEO Amit Syngle On Growth Momentum

Commenting on the results, Managing Director & CEO Amit Syngle said: "We saw an improvement in our domestic decorative business with a double-digit volume growth of 10.9 per cent and a 6 per cent increase in value, despite the challenges posed by an extensive and prolonged monsoon."

"This growth was driven by our ability to generate demand across urban and rural areas through various regional activations and intense marketing /brand building measures," he said.

In a separate filing, Asian Paints informed that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday, approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Stock Gains Over 4% On Earnings Beat

Shares of Asian Paints on Wednesday settled at Rs 2773.40 apiece on BSE, up 4.46 per cent from the previous close.

