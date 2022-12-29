e-Paper Get App
Twitter website down globally, third outage since Elon Musk's takeover in October

Some users also complained about their Twitter notifications.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 08:00 AM IST
article-image
Twitter Down: Some users complain of error in loading tweets on both mobile and desktop; now restored | File image
Thousands of people were unable to access Twitter Inc. on Wednesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

As of 7:40 p.m. ET, over 10,000 users in the US had trouble accessing the social media platform. Some users also complained about their Twitter notifications.

Twitter has experienced outages three times since Elon Musk took control in late October.

According DownDetector, the outage was reported in a number of locations, including Delhi, Nagpur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. The user was unable to log in or log out during the error message, despite numerous attempts to refresh.

