Twitter’s ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, 2 other top executives to sue Elon Musk over job-related legal bills | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Twitter's top three executives who were sacked by Elon Musk last year have filed a suit on Monday, asking to be reimbursed for costs of investigations, congressional inquiries related to their former jobs and litigation, reported AFP.

Parag Agrawal the ex-CEO of the social media platform along with the company's former chief legal and financial officers in the suit have claimed that the company owes them over $1 million and Twitter is legally bound to pay them. Twitter refused to respond to AFP when the organisation reached out for a comment.

Expenses in the suit

The suit filed by the ex-employees of Twitter outlines numerous expenses that are related to the inquiries by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and US Securities and Exchange Commission, but it excludes the details on the nature of the investigations or if they are still ongoing.

According to the court document, Agarwal with Ned Segal then-chief financial officer gave testimony to the SEC in 2022 and are still engaging with federal authorities. The investigation by SEC is to confirm if Musk had complied with the securities rules when he took over the massed Twitter shares.

Vijaya Gadde who was the chief legal officer before being laid off was called to participate in a US congressional hearing that focused on big tech companies and free speech after Musk released 'Twitter Files' that were related to the micro-blogging sites content moderation.

The filing further states that Gadde was also named a defendant in a lawsuit by a man who claimed to be 'doxed' at Twitter as a white supremacist.

Twitter legally bound to pay claim Twitter employees

The three former top executives in the suit have claimed that the tech giant is bound by agreements to reimburse them but the company has only acknowledged that they have received their invoices and has not made any payments.

Musk take over and layoffs

The current Twitter Chief had fired Agrawal, Gadde and Segal in October last year after he took over the tech firm for $44 billion. He also slashed ranks of employees raising questions on the company's stability and ability to fight misinformation.

Since Musk took over the company there have also been complaints that Twitter has not paid rent or other bills as Musk is trying to cut costs. Additionally the advertising revenue at Twitter has also gone down due to concerns over rising misinformation and hateful content as the Twitter in charge tries to dial back on moderation effort.