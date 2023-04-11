 Elon Musk says, 'BBC among least biased media': Report
Musk's email as reported by BBC said, "We are aiming for maximum transparency and accuracy, Linking to ownership and sources of funds probably makes sense. I do think media organisations should be self-aware and not falsely claim the complete absence of bias."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Elon Musk says, 'BBC among least biased media': Report | Image: Wikipedia

A day after Elon Musk owned Twitter in a recent move tagged BBC as government funded the BCC contacted Twitter to resolve the issue 'as soon as possible'. In response to this email, Musk said the media organisation is 'among the least biased' media. He also said that all the organisations have some biases, some are obvious while others are not.

This label of 'government funded media' according to Twitter's help centre means that the government has control over editorial content of these media outlets.

Musk's response

Musk, responding to the email by BBC, asked, 'Is the Twitter label accurate?' Later in a tweet he also asked 'What does BBC stand for again? I keep forgetting.'

He also added, "I should note that I follow BBC News on Twitter, because I think it is among the least biased."

BBC's response to the tag by Twitter

BBC had clearly objected to the new label and had reached out to Twitter to correct it. The broadcaster in its statement said, "The BBC is, and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the lisence fee."

The BBC Charter clears that the state's support must be independent especially over editorial and creative decisions regarding the output services.

