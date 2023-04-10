Elon Musk follows PM Modi on Twitter after labeling BBC a government-funded channel

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Elon Musk on his US visit in 2015, it raised hopes of Tesla's entry into Indian markets. But eight years later, disagreements over import duty have driven Tesla away from India and Musk's satellite internet service Starlink was also halted in the country.
But hopes of Musk launching EVs and satellite internet in India have been revived after the billionaire followed PM Modi on Twitter.
Move mostly celebrated
The move by the new Twitter chief, who oversaw the restoration of former US President Donald Trump's account, was announced by a verified handle Elon Alerts through a tweet.
From Twitter facing raids in India under Jack Dorsey's as CEO to Musk warming up to the PM Modi, the development was lauded by tweeple.
With this, Elon Musk has become one of PM Narendra Modi's 87 million followers, which is among the highest for global heads of state.
As for the PM, he is one of only 195 people that the new Twitter boss and Tesla CEO follows on the microblogging platform.
BBC faces action on Twitter as well
The development also coincided with Twitter labeling BBC as government funded media, a tag which the news channel has opposed.
The British broadcaster had earlier faced tax surveys in India after its controversial documentary about PM Modi was banned in the country.
