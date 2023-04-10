Elon Musk follows PM Modi on Twitter after labeling BBC a government-funded channel

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Elon Musk on his US visit in 2015, it raised hopes of Tesla's entry into Indian markets. But eight years later, disagreements over import duty have driven Tesla away from India and Musk's satellite internet service Starlink was also halted in the country.

But hopes of Musk launching EVs and satellite internet in India have been revived after the billionaire followed PM Modi on Twitter.

Elon Musk is now following Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) — ELON ALERTS (@elon_alerts) April 10, 2023

Move mostly celebrated

The move by the new Twitter chief, who oversaw the restoration of former US President Donald Trump's account, was announced by a verified handle Elon Alerts through a tweet.

From Twitter facing raids in India under Jack Dorsey's as CEO to Musk warming up to the PM Modi, the development was lauded by tweeple.

Elon Musk just followed PM Modi on twitter. He only follows 195 people from all over world.

एलन मस्क ने पीएम मोदी को ट्वीटर पर फॉलो किया ,मस्क विश्वभर में केवल अभी 195 लोगों को फॉलो कर रहे हैं ।@narendramodi @BJP4India — Akshay kumar Rai (@Akshaykrrai) April 10, 2023

With this, Elon Musk has become one of PM Narendra Modi's 87 million followers, which is among the highest for global heads of state.

As for the PM, he is one of only 195 people that the new Twitter boss and Tesla CEO follows on the microblogging platform.

BBC faces action on Twitter as well

The development also coincided with Twitter labeling BBC as government funded media, a tag which the news channel has opposed.

Elon Musk @elonmusk is now following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi after Putting tag of Govt Funded Media on BBC Twitter handle.



Few Months back BBC was created a Story against Narendra Modi.#NarendraModi #BBC #ElonMusk — MR (@MRA10cya) April 10, 2023

The British broadcaster had earlier faced tax surveys in India after its controversial documentary about PM Modi was banned in the country.