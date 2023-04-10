 Elon Musk follows PM Modi on Twitter after labeling BBC a government-funded channel
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessElon Musk follows PM Modi on Twitter after labeling BBC a government-funded channel

Elon Musk follows PM Modi on Twitter after labeling BBC a government-funded channel

From Twitter facing raids in India under Jack Dorsey's as CEO to Musk warming up to the PM Modi, the development was lauded by tweeple.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Elon Musk on his US visit in 2015, it raised hopes of Tesla's entry into Indian markets. But eight years later, disagreements over import duty have driven Tesla away from India and Musk's satellite internet service Starlink was also halted in the country.

But hopes of Musk launching EVs and satellite internet in India have been revived after the billionaire followed PM Modi on Twitter.

Read Also
Elon Musk replaces Twitter bird with Dogecoin logo, triggers 30% surge in its price
article-image

Move mostly celebrated

  • The move by the new Twitter chief, who oversaw the restoration of former US President Donald Trump's account, was announced by a verified handle Elon Alerts through a tweet.

  • From Twitter facing raids in India under Jack Dorsey's as CEO to Musk warming up to the PM Modi, the development was lauded by tweeple.

  • With this, Elon Musk has become one of PM Narendra Modi's 87 million followers, which is among the highest for global heads of state.

  • As for the PM, he is one of only 195 people that the new Twitter boss and Tesla CEO follows on the microblogging platform.

Read Also
Elon Musk calls Instagram users low IQ, as Meta works on Twitter rival
article-image

BBC faces action on Twitter as well

  • The development also coincided with Twitter labeling BBC as government funded media, a tag which the news channel has opposed.

  • The British broadcaster had earlier faced tax surveys in India after its controversial documentary about PM Modi was banned in the country.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk follows PM Modi on Twitter after labeling BBC a government-funded channel

Elon Musk follows PM Modi on Twitter after labeling BBC a government-funded channel

Sensex at 59846 points, Nifty up marginally at 17610 as markets end the day on flat note

Sensex at 59846 points, Nifty up marginally at 17610 as markets end the day on flat note

JSW Steel reports highest consolidated Crude Steel production volume at 24.15 MT in FY23, up by 24%...

JSW Steel reports highest consolidated Crude Steel production volume at 24.15 MT in FY23, up by 24%...

India denies reports of halting trade talks with UK over Khalistani attack on High Commission in...

India denies reports of halting trade talks with UK over Khalistani attack on High Commission in...

Mumbai: Apple won't allow rivals at exclusive zone in Ambani-led mall; will pay ₹42 lakh rent...

Mumbai: Apple won't allow rivals at exclusive zone in Ambani-led mall; will pay ₹42 lakh rent...