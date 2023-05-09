Twitter users might see drop in follower counts says Elon Musk; know the reason here | File Photo

On Monday, Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the platform would be purging accounts that have had no activity for several years. This move is part of Musk's efforts to increase engagement and monetization on the platform he purchased for $44 billion last year. As a result of the account purge, some users will likely see a drop in their follower count.

Changes at Twitter mandated by Musk

Since Musk acquired Twitter, the platform has undergone significant changes, such as cutting staff and eliminating free verification checkmarks. These changes have caused frustration among users and advertisers. The blue ticks that signify a verified account were reinstated in late April, but some high-profile accounts protested the move.

Some media outlets, celebrities, and other high-profile accounts regained their verification ticks, including AFP, which did not subscribe to Twitter Blue. However, the broadcaster NPR suspended activity on its accounts in mid-April due to Twitter's labeling of some accounts as "state-affiliated" and "government-funded."

Twitter relaxes moderation of content

Since Musk's acquisition of Twitter, the platform has relaxed its moderation of content, allowing many users who were previously banned due to messages inciting hatred or spreading misinformation to return. As a result, Twitter's revenues have fallen as advertisers have avoided the platform.

