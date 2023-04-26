Elon Musk's new rule: Tweets to be labeled for violating norms, handles won't face action

File

The past few months since Elon Musk took over the reins of Twitter have been eventful for tweeple with every announcement either triggering outrage or confusion. Musk's decision to charge users for the once-coveted blue tick, has robbed several handles of their legacy verification, while only celebrities were able to retain them.

Weeks after the new CEO denied claims of a rise in hate speech on the platfor, Twitter has started labelling tweets that violate its norms.

Tweets face actions, users don't

The labels include shadowbanning, freedom of speech, not reach and censorship, which will flag hateful content, and the reach of the tweet will be cut down.

But although tweets will be labelled and restricted, the user won't face the same actions for the content they post.

Handles will be able to appeal the decision if they feel that their content has been pulled up and restricted incorrectly.

Will labels stem hate speech?

After Musk took control, an uptick in hate speech has been reported on Twitter, but he has denied it and has claimed that it went down.

During an interview with BBC, Musk also accused a journalist of lying for bringing up a rise in hateful content.

As tweets get labelled without consequences for handles, it remains to be seen if these measures will be effective.