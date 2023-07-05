TVS Motor, Apollo Tyres Set New Indian National Speed Endurance Record On TVS Apache RR 310 Motorcycle | Image: TVS (Representative)

TVS Motor Company, a manufacturer of two and three-wheelers globally, along with India’s leading tyre maker, Apollo Tyres Ltd, set a new Indian National Speed Endurance Record on TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle shod with Apollo Alpha H1 tyres, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

As part of the 24-hour speed endurance challenge, a milestone of 3,657.92 kms was achieved at NATRAX, Indore – Asia’s longest highspeed track, as certified by FMSCI.

TVS Apache RR 310 power and agility

TVS Apache RR 310, the ultimate track weapon engineered by TVS racing is renowned for its exceptional power and agility. With a top speed of 173 km/hr, and an astounding average speed of 152 km/hr the TVS Apache RR 310 fitted with Apollo Alpha H1 tyres, proved its dominance on the racetrack, solidifying its position as a force to be reckoned with.

Fostering the company's 'Track to Road' philosophy, the TVS Apache series recently achieved a significant milestone of five million global sales, solidifying its reputation as the fastest-growing premium motorcycle and earning the trust and loyalty of customers worldwide.

“Setting a new benchmark in speed and endurance, the TVS Apache RR 310 and Apollo Tyres have defied all limits during the 24-hour speed endurance race that put the motorcycle through such a rigorous challenge. This remarkable achievement is a testament to our commitment to innovation and performance," said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company.

Apollo Alpha specifications

Apollo Alpha, 'zero degree' steel belted motorcycle radials have been designed and developed with the primary focus on grip and safety. It has high silica reinforced compound for best grip during cornering and other forms of manoeuvring. With this product Apollo Tyres is also making efforts to radialise the two-wheeler market in India.

“We always believed that we had a winning product in Apollo Alpha, which had been widely tested and accepted by biking experts and enthusiasts, not only in India, but also in Europe. This 24-hour record that has been created at NATRAX, with Apollo Alpha H1 tyres shod on TVS Apache RR 310 bikes, validates our confidence in our two-wheeler radials," said Vikram Garga, Group Head, Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd.

TVS Motor Shares

The shares of TVS Motor on Wednesday at 2:52 pm IST were at Rs 1,315.60, up by 0.91percent.