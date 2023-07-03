 TVS Motors June 2023 Sales Grows By 3%; Domestic Sales Jump 22%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTVS Motors June 2023 Sales Grows By 3%; Domestic Sales Jump 22%

TVS Motors June 2023 Sales Grows By 3%; Domestic Sales Jump 22%

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 4% with sales increasing from 293,715 units in June 2022 to 304,401 units in June 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
TVS Motors June 2023 Sales Grows By 3%; Domestic Sales Jump 22% | Image: TVS (Representative)

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 3% increasing from 308,501 units in June 2022 to 316,411 units in June 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 4% with sales increasing from 293,715 units in June 2022 to 304,401 units in June 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 22% with sales increasing from 193,090 units in June 2022 to 235,833 units in June 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales growth of 2% with sales increasing from 146,075 units in June 2022 to 148,208 units in June 2023. Scooter sales registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 109,878 units in the month of June 2022 to 121,364 units in June 2023.

Electric Vehicles

TVS iQube Electric recorded sales of 14,462 units in June 2023 as against sales of 4,667 units in June 2022.

The first two weeks of June witnessed a decline in EV two-wheeler industry sales due to readjustment in prices owing to the reduction in FAME II subsidy. However, TVS iQube's order book remains very healthy. We are already seeing a pick up in sales and are confident of continued improvement in the coming months.

Read Also
Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Jumps 45%; Exports Down 32%
article-image

International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 79,144 units in June 2023 as against 114,449 units June 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 68,568 units in June 2023 as against 100,625 units June 2022.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheelers of the Company registered sales of 12,010 units in June 2023 as against 14,786 units June 2022.

First Quarter Sales Performance

During the first quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales grew by 7% increasing from 8.6 lakh units in the first quarter FY 22-23 to 9.18 lakh units in the current quarter. Three-wheeler of the Company registered 0.35 units in the current quarter as against 0.46 lakh units in the first quarter of FY 22-23.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Zydus Receives EIR From The USFDA For Its SEZ 1 Manufacturing Facility

Zydus Receives EIR From The USFDA For Its SEZ 1 Manufacturing Facility

Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector Sells 43,364 Units In India During June 2023

Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector Sells 43,364 Units In India During June 2023

Mahindra Auto SUV Sales Grows 22%; Exports Fall 10%

Mahindra Auto SUV Sales Grows 22%; Exports Fall 10%

Sensex Hits All-Time High At 65,200; Nifty Above 19,250

Sensex Hits All-Time High At 65,200; Nifty Above 19,250

TVS Motors June 2023 Sales Grows By 3%; Domestic Sales Jump 22%

TVS Motors June 2023 Sales Grows By 3%; Domestic Sales Jump 22%