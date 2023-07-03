Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Jumps 45%; Exports Down 32% | Image: Bajaj Auto (Representative)

Bajaj Auto in June sold a total of 3,40,981 units with a 2 per cent drop in comparison to last year when it sold 3,47,004 units, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company's exports in June saw a major drop of 32 per cent with only 1,40,998 units exported in comparison to 2,08,653 units exported last year.

Bajaj Auto domestic sales

Bajaj Auto in June sold a total of 1,99,983 units in the domestic market, which is 45 per cent higher than 1,38,351 units Bajaj Auto sold in June 2022. Bajaj Auto sold 1,66,292 2-wheelers in the month of June with a 33 per cent gain against 1,25,083 2-wheelers sold in the same month last year. On the other hand the company sold 33,691 commercial vehicles in the last month which is 154 per cent more than 13,268 commercial units sold in June 2022.

Bajaj Auto exports

The auto makers exports on the other hand fell by 32 per cent with Baja Auto exporting only 1,40,998 units in the last month against 2,08,653 units exported in June 2022. The company exported 1,27,357 two-wheelers in June with a 33 per cent drop in sales whereas the exports of commercial vehicles fell by 23 per cent to 13,641 units.

Bajaj Auto's exports in April and May had also seen a dip both in 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

The auto makers total 2-wheeler sales saw a drop of 7 per cent whereas the sales of commercial vehicles rose by 52 per cent.

Bajaj Auto's Quarterly Sales

In the April-June quarter Bajaj Auto's total sales was at 10,27,407 with a jump of 10 per cent against 9,33,646 units sold in the same quarter in 2022. Bajaj Auto in the last quarter sold 5,42,932 2-wheelers in the domestic market with a rise of 73 per cent. However the exports of 2-wheelers dropped 35 per cent to 3,46,399 units.

The automakers sale of commercial vehicles in the domestic market grew by 157 per cent and exports dipped by 18 per cent.

In total the company sold 6,41,556 units in the domestic market which is 82 per cent higher than 3,52,836 units sold in the same quarter last year. Bajaj Auto's total exports slipped 34 per cent to 3,85,851 units in the April-June 2023 quarter, against 5,80,810 units exported for the same time period in 2022.