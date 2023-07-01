Auto Sales June 2023: Tata Motors Registered Total Sales Of 2,26,245 Units In Q1 FY24 | Representative Image

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for Q1 FY 2023-24 stood at 2,26,245 vehicles, compared to 2,31,248 units during Q1 FY 2022-23, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in June 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,980 units compared to 13,366 units in June 2022; while in Q1 FY24 it stood at 34,256 units, compared to 37,491 units in Q1 FY23. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in June 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,323 units compared to 14,362 units in June 2022; while in Q1 FY24 it stood at 35,645 units, compared to 39,696 units in Q1 FY23.

Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales

The domestic sales of commercial vehicles fell by 4 per cent to 33,148 units in June 2023 in comparison to 34,409 units sold in June 2022. The major drop was in the sale of ILMCV trucks with a dip of 19 per cent and sale of SCV cargo pickup which slipped by 16 per cent.

“Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles domestic sales at 82,225 in Q1 FY24 were 14.1% lower than Q1 FY23 sales while for the month of June '23, they were 20.2% higher than the vehicle sales registered in May '23. We successfully upgraded the entire vehicle portfolio during BS6 Phase 2 transition, beyond the mandatory requirements, to offer more features, value-adds and benefits to customers. M&HCV growth was driven by the strong infrastructure push by the Government, as well as increased activity in e-commerce, construction, and replacement demand in auto logistics and petroleum sector. During the quarter, we started deliveries of Electric Buses, in accordance with the CESL tender mandate and expect to ramp up supplies in the coming months. Looking ahead, the promising monsoon and continuing infrastructure thrust by the Government auger well for the CV industry, even as it faces the headwinds of high interest rates, fuel prices and inflation," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd.