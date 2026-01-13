 Trump Tariff Shock Lifts Oil Prices, WTI Jumps To 60 Dollars/Barrel On Iran Trade Threat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTrump Tariff Shock Lifts Oil Prices, WTI Jumps To 60 Dollars/Barrel On Iran Trade Threat

Trump Tariff Shock Lifts Oil Prices, WTI Jumps To 60 Dollars/Barrel On Iran Trade Threat

Crude oil prices climbed to a one-month high after Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on countries trading with Iran. The move raised supply worries, pushed WTI close to 60 dollars per barrel, and revived fears of a fresh US-China trade conflict.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | X @RapidResponse47

Mumbai: US President Donald Trump triggered fresh volatility in global markets after announcing a tough trade move against Iran. He said any country doing business with Iran would face a 25 percent tariff on all trade with the United States. The decision came without detailed guidelines but had an immediate impact on oil prices worldwide.

Oil Prices Hit One-Month High

Following the announcement, crude oil prices moved sharply higher. West Texas Intermediate, or WTI crude, rose close to 60 dollars per barrel. This level marked the highest price seen in about a month. Over the previous three trading sessions, WTI had already gained more than six percent, showing strong bullish momentum.

Read Also
After US Attack On Venezuela, What Will Happen To Crude Oil, Gold, Silver & Copper Prices? Experts...
article-image

China Trade War Fears Return

FPJ Shorts
'Duo Now Fighting For Survival,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Shows Old Videos Of Feuding Thackeray Cousins
'Duo Now Fighting For Survival,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Shows Old Videos Of Feuding Thackeray Cousins
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 13: Bhanu Lashes Out At Mahadev, Believing Dheeraj Sent A Romantic Letter To Her Daughter
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 13: Bhanu Lashes Out At Mahadev, Believing Dheeraj Sent A Romantic Letter To Her Daughter
Mumbai In Motion: Youth Celebrate City's Infrastructure Revolution Through Stories & Reels
Mumbai In Motion: Youth Celebrate City's Infrastructure Revolution Through Stories & Reels
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Regime To Hang 26-Year-Old Protester To Death; 1st Execution After Massive Protests Erupt In Iran: Reports
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Regime To Hang 26-Year-Old Protester To Death; 1st Execution After Massive Protests Erupt In Iran: Reports

Trump shared the tariff warning on social media, saying it would take effect immediately. The lack of clarity around enforcement added to uncertainty. The move also raised concerns about a renewed US-China trade war. China is the world’s largest crude oil importer and buys nearly 90 percent of Iran’s total oil exports.

Supply Worries Support Prices

Traders are now taking steps to protect themselves from sharp price swings. As a result, trading volumes in Brent crude call options touched record levels on Monday. Fears that Iran’s daily oil exports could be disrupted have eased some concerns about oversupply in the global market.

Read Also
Crude Oil Prices See Biggest Fall Since 2020, Markets Watch January 4 OPEC+ Decision Closely
article-image

Iran Export Signals Tightness

Iran’s oil exports make up just under two percent of global oil demand. Reports suggest that oil stored at a key Iranian export terminal is nearly one-fifth lower than at the start of the year. This is seen as a sign that Iran is moving oil to safer locations amid rising tensions.

Goldman Sachs Sees Volatility

Investment bank Goldman Sachs said oil prices could still face downward pressure this year due to excess supply. However, geopolitical risks linked to Russia, Venezuela, and Iran may keep markets volatile. The bank maintained its 2026 average price forecast of 56 dollars for Brent and 52 dollars for WTI, while warning prices could dip later in the year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

L&T Bags 2,500 Crore Bridge Project In West Bengal, Aims To End Ferry Dependency For 2 Lakh...

L&T Bags 2,500 Crore Bridge Project In West Bengal, Aims To End Ferry Dependency For 2 Lakh...

India & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite...

India & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite...

Balu Forge Shares Jump 10% After Long Fall Ends, I-T Probe Closure Brings Relief To Investors

Balu Forge Shares Jump 10% After Long Fall Ends, I-T Probe Closure Brings Relief To Investors

KP Group Commits ₹4,000 Crore To Renewable Energy In Gujarat, Signs MoU For Wind-Solar Hybrid...

KP Group Commits ₹4,000 Crore To Renewable Energy In Gujarat, Signs MoU For Wind-Solar Hybrid...

Trump Tariff Shock Lifts Oil Prices, WTI Jumps To 60 Dollars/Barrel On Iran Trade Threat

Trump Tariff Shock Lifts Oil Prices, WTI Jumps To 60 Dollars/Barrel On Iran Trade Threat