Trent Limited Acquires 4.95% Stake In Fiora Online For Rs 4.10 Cr

Booker India Limited (BIL) , a subsidiary of Trent Limited, a Tata Enterprise, on Tuesday acquired 4.95 per cent shares of Fiora Online Limited (FOL) for Rs 4.10 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. Post the acquisition Booker India holds a total of 95.05 per cent shares of FOL.

Fiora Online is engaged in the business of online retail trade under the brand name 'Starquik'. Its turnover as on March 31, 2023 was Rs 155.68 crores.

Trent incorporates joint venture MAS Private Limited

Trent Limited in May had incorporated a joint venture with MAS Amity called Trent MAS Private limited. The joint venture was formed for undertaking the business of designing, developing and manufacturing intimate apparel and apparel related products.

Trent Limited shares

The shares of Trent Limited on Tuesday closed at Rs 2,045.60, down by 1.92 per cent.

