Trent incorporates joint venture with MAS Amity with initial capital of Rs 1 crore

Trent Limited on Tuesday incorporated a joint venture with MAS Amity called Trent MAS Private limited, the company announced through an exchange filing. The joint venture was formed for undertaking the business of designing, developing and manufacturing intimate apparel and apparel related products.

The company has an authorized share capital of Rs 1,00,00,000 divided into 10,00,000 shares of Rs 10 each. Both Trent and MAS Amity will have a 50 per cent stake in the company and have invested Rs 50,00,000 each.

The production will not be limited to intimate wear as listed in the Joint Venture Agreement dated January 20, 2023 wherein the parties will use their respective skills, expertise and resources.

Trent shares

The shares of Trent Limited on Tuesday at 12:58 pm IST were at Rs 1,500.30, up by 0.27 per cent.