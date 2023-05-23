 Trent incorporates joint venture with MAS Amity with initial capital of Rs 1 crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTrent incorporates joint venture with MAS Amity with initial capital of Rs 1 crore

Trent incorporates joint venture with MAS Amity with initial capital of Rs 1 crore

The joint venture was formed for undertaking the business of designing, developing and manufacturing intimate apparel and apparel related products.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Trent incorporates joint venture with MAS Amity with initial capital of Rs 1 crore | Wikipedia

Trent Limited on Tuesday incorporated a joint venture with MAS Amity called Trent MAS Private limited, the company announced through an exchange filing. The joint venture was formed for undertaking the business of designing, developing and manufacturing intimate apparel and apparel related products.

The company has an authorized share capital of Rs 1,00,00,000 divided into 10,00,000 shares of Rs 10 each. Both Trent and MAS Amity will have a 50 per cent stake in the company and have invested Rs 50,00,000 each.

The production will not be limited to intimate wear as listed in the Joint Venture Agreement dated January 20, 2023 wherein the parties will use their respective skills, expertise and resources.

Trent shares

The shares of Trent Limited on Tuesday at 12:58 pm IST were at Rs 1,500.30, up by 0.27 per cent.

Read Also
Tech Mahindra to acquire 29% additional stake in joint venture with Midad for $11.1 million
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Bajaj Electricals net profit jumps to Rs 58.66 cr, Indoco Remedies net profit...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Bajaj Electricals net profit jumps to Rs 58.66 cr, Indoco Remedies net profit...

Coforge recognized with the Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Award at Formation 2023

Coforge recognized with the Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Award at Formation 2023

Adani Enterprises up by 45% in 3 straight session; stocks rise most since Hindenburg report release

Adani Enterprises up by 45% in 3 straight session; stocks rise most since Hindenburg report release

Zurich insurance company DIFC transforms its business operations with TCS BaNCS

Zurich insurance company DIFC transforms its business operations with TCS BaNCS

Trent incorporates joint venture with MAS Amity with initial capital of Rs 1 crore

Trent incorporates joint venture with MAS Amity with initial capital of Rs 1 crore