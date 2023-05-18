 Toyota Kirloskar to generate jobs in India as it scales up production by 30%
The company said the start of the third shift will generate additional employment of close to 25 per cent including that of increased intake from Toyota Technical Training Institute.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Car maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said it will increase its production by 30 per cent by starting three shift operations at its plant in Bidadi in Karnataka owing to increased demand for its old and new models.

According to Toyota Kirloskar, a joint venture between Japan's Toyota Corporation and India's Kirloskar Group, the third shift operations began in May.

In Pics: The Tata bahu who's now Toyota Kirloskar's Vice Chairman
The company said the start of the third shift will generate additional employment of close to 25 per cent including that of increased intake from Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI).

Toyota Kirloskar currently has a 6,000-member strong team, including production and non-production staff.

