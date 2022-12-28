Who is Manasi Tata: New director of Kirloskar group

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 28, 2022
Manasi Tata has been appointed by Kirloskar Systems to the board of directors of its joint venture firms. She runs an NGO 'Caring with Colour'
She's a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, is trained in Toyota manufacturing processes and Japanese work culture
She is married to Neville Tata, son of businessman Noel Tata, Chairman of Trent and MD of Tata International
Noel Tata is the half brother of the Tata Group's iconic ex-chairman, Ratan Tata. Neville has two sisters, Leah and Maya.
Manasi, the Gen Next inheritor in business, entrepreneur, and sole heir to industrialist Vikram Kirloskar's business conglomerate, is the proud scion of one of India's oldest, most established, and most reputed business families, according to the Kirloskar website.
Her mother, Geetanjali Kirloskar, is the chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar System Private Limited
She is also a good painter. She had displayed her paintings in an exhibition at the age 13
She also loves swimming
She is active on Twitter and Instagram. However, she is said to be media shy and lives a low profile and simple life
Manasi has been completely involved in the family business