Timex Group launches Helix Smartwatch 2.0; check price and other details here

Watch manufacturer Timex Group India Ltd today announced launch of its second generation of smartwatches, under the brand Helix Smart 2.0, on Amazon India during Prime Day 2021 on July 26 and 27, the company said in a release.

The Helix Smartwatch 2.0 comes with a temperature sensor, heart rate monitor, activity tracker and telemedicine feature, among others and is priced at Rs 3,999. It has 1.55-inch display and comes in five color variants.

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Juneja, vice president of sales and marketing, Timex Group said, "...The sleek and stunning smartwatch comes packed with exciting features and has been designed in attractive colors keeping in mind the style and fitness conscious youth. With over 20 striking watch faces, it fits every mood or event. We look forward to its exclusive launch with Amazon India."