Titan launches new smart watch

Bengaluru: Leading Indian diversified watch maker Titan on Tuesday launched Connected X, a full touch smart watch and announced here the acquisition of HUG Innovations which has been transformed into Hyderabad Development Centre.

"With the launch of our latest product, Titan Connected X and the creation of Hyderabad Development Centre we have strengthened our play in the wearables journey," said Titan Watches and Wearables business chief executive S. Ravi Kant.

Available in three variants and equipped with 13 features, Titan Connected X has been priced at Rs 14,995.

Ravi Kant also announced the acquisition of Hyderabad-based HUG Innovations, a 23-member startup with expertise in hardware, firmware, software and cloud technology.

HUG Innovations has been transformed into the Hyderabad Development Centre, with its founder Raj Neravati appointed as the head of technology for wearables.