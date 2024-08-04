 'This Is Very Opportunistic': Bhavish Aggarwal Says Ola Will Respond To MapMyIndia Publicly Over 'Copycat' Allegations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'This Is Very Opportunistic': Bhavish Aggarwal Says Ola Will Respond To MapMyIndia Publicly Over 'Copycat' Allegations

'This Is Very Opportunistic': Bhavish Aggarwal Says Ola Will Respond To MapMyIndia Publicly Over 'Copycat' Allegations

MapMyIndia reportedly served a legal notice to the Bengaluru-based company for copying their data and system.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
article-image

Ola Electric is in the middle of an IPO season. Although the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company has had to put out some fires in the past, another one appears to have propped up for the Bengaluru-based company.

Will Respond In Public

The company has been accused of copying MapMyIndia, a Delhi-based tech company that makes digital maps for services.

MapMyIndia reportedly served a legal notice to the Bengaluru-based company for copying their data and system.

This news comes to the fore after Ola Maps, a service that is used by the company, was scrutinised and therefore found to be allegedly replicating the former's system. Ola was ostensibly forced to chalk out its own navigation system after its fallout with market leader Google Maps over the issue of pricing.

Read Also
SEBI Fines JM Financial Asset Management, Former CEO, Others For Flouting Rules
article-image

Responding to allegations of copying MapMyIndia's technology and system, Aggarwal led the defence of his company from the front.

He rubbished the allegations and said that they (Ola Electric) are not in the map business. He further clarified that they are a group with three different verticles: OIa Cabs, Ola Electric and Ola Krutrim.

He rubbished the allegations and said that they (Ola Electric) are not in the map business. He further clarified that they are a group with three different verticles: OIa Cabs, Ola Electric and Ola Krutrim.

He rubbished the allegations and said that they (Ola Electric) are not in the map business. He further clarified that they are a group with three different verticles: OIa Cabs, Ola Electric and Ola Krutrim. |

Read Also
BSNL Customers Can Avail 4G Services Shortly, 80K Towers To Be Installed By Oct; 5G Underway Says...
article-image

Ola Vs Google

He deemed this action from MapMyIndia to be opportunistic and said his company would respond to the notice and allegations in public.

Coming to Aggarwal's tussle with Alphabet-owned Google, he accused the American giant of overcharging for its GPS-based services. Although Google has since reduced its rates, Aggarwal has defiantly vowed to continue using his own system.

Read Also
Warren Buffett's Cash Holding Reaches ₹23 Lakh Crore As He Slashes Apple Stake By 50%
article-image

Ola IPO

The company's ambitious venture into Dalal Street took off when the company's initial public offering opened for subscription on Friday, August 2. The IPO will close on Tuesday, August 6. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 72 and RS 76 per equity share. On the first day, the IPO was subscribed to at 35 per cent. Its retail portion was fully subscribed in an hour and a half.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'This Is Very Opportunistic': Bhavish Aggarwal Says Ola Will Respond To MapMyIndia Publicly Over...

'This Is Very Opportunistic': Bhavish Aggarwal Says Ola Will Respond To MapMyIndia Publicly Over...

Warren Buffett's Cash Holding Reaches ₹23 Lakh Crore As He Slashes Apple Stake By 50%

Warren Buffett's Cash Holding Reaches ₹23 Lakh Crore As He Slashes Apple Stake By 50%

DGGI Closes Pre-Show Cause GST Notice Proceedings Of ₹3,898 Crore For 2017-18: Infosys

DGGI Closes Pre-Show Cause GST Notice Proceedings Of ₹3,898 Crore For 2017-18: Infosys

Navi Mumbai Sees Maximum Rental Hike Between April-June, Reveals Report

Navi Mumbai Sees Maximum Rental Hike Between April-June, Reveals Report

Considering Buying A Second Home In MMR? Here Are Points To Consider

Considering Buying A Second Home In MMR? Here Are Points To Consider