Warren Buffett's Cash Holding Reaches ₹23 Lakh Crore As He Slashes Apple Stake By 50%

File Image of Warren Buffett | (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ORG XMIT: NEAH107

American multi-billionaire Warren Buffett has gone on a selling spree over the past few weeks, as the Oracle of Omaha's cash holding has reached record levels, as many quarterly results trickle in.

Buffett Offloads Apple Shares

In a recent development in the matter, Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway has truncated its shares in Apple by a staggering 50 per cent.

According to many reports, the company has not provided an exact number or count of shares of the tech giant that have been sold, but its investment is estimated to be worth around USD 84–88 billion.

In all, according to reports, the billionaire's total cash holding has gone up to a colossal USD 280 billion or Rs 23 lakh crore. |

In all, according to reports, the billionaire's total cash holding has gone up to an estimated USD 277–280 billion or Rs 23 lakh crore. At the end of the first quarter that ended in March, the total stakes in the Buffett-led holding company were estimated to be around USD 135.4 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway's Cash Pile has spiked to a record $277 billion, increasing by a record $88 billion during the 2nd quarter. $75 billion of that came from stock sales w/ Berkshire selling nearly half of its position in Apple. $BRKBhttps://t.co/l5IYmkeySJ pic.twitter.com/15j1qPHUSg — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) August 3, 2024

This was brought down after a much-discussed sell-off from the company at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

This big news comes barely a few days after another report of the sale of shares made by Buffett came to light. Recently, Buffet excessively trimmed his company's stake in the banking behemoth, Bank of America for 11 straight trading sessions.

This selling spree resulted in the company accruing a massive USD 3.8 billion by selling 8.8 per cent of the stake. However, it is to be noted that Berkshire Hathaway continues to hold shares worth USD 37 billion in BoA. |

The Selling Spree

This selling spree resulted in the company accruing a massive USD 3.8 billion by selling 8.8 per cent of the stake. However, it is to be noted that Berkshire Hathaway continues to hold shares worth USD 37 billion in one of the largest banks in the world.

In what is seen as an anomaly in Buffett's long-held principle of long-holding period, the Omaha-based company is also said to have sold its stakes in the Chinese EV revolution, BYD. How much of this decision is to get in line with US government diktats is yet to be determined.

According to Bloomberg, Berkshire Hathaway has executed the sale of USD 75.5 billion of shares in the second quarter of 2024.