'No Donation To Gates Foundation': Warren Buffett Reveals His Plan For Wealth Post His Demise

Buffett with Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates |

One of the world's richest people, Warren Buffett, has finally revealed all his plans for his grand wealth after his time. The Oracle of Omaha, as he is often called, according to the Forbes billionaire list, is worth over USD 128.8 billion. The centibillionaire is 93 years old.

And his company, Berkshire Hathway, which stands as a testament to his almost indelible investing credentials. The company has as many as 41 holdings, according to its most recent disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The holding company is said to be worth nearly a trillion, at USD 881.16 billion.

Buffet is worth USD 128.8 billion and his company Berkshire Hathway is worth USD 881.16 billion. | pic: pixabay.com

No Money To Gates Foundation

When it comes to this insurmountable wealth and opulence, Buffett has reportedly shown his cards of what would happen to his wealth after death. According to an interview that he gave to the American business newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, he has made changes to his will.

According to this updated will, Buffett will not be continuing any fiscal association with the Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation. It was just last year that Buffett left his position at the charity organisation.

And this year, Melinda French Gates left the organisation after her divorce from her former husband, Bill Gates.

According to CNN, in a statement to the paper, he said, “The Gates Foundation has no money coming after my death.”

According to the report, his wealth will be moved to a charitable trust managed by his three children, Howard Graham Buffett, Susan Alice Buffett and Peter Buffett.

Buffett, along with the late Charlie Munger, were responsible for transforming Berkshire Hathaway from a 19th-century textile manufacturer into a multi-billion-dollar holding company that we all know today. |

Buffett's Charity Endeavours

Buffett, according to reports, donated a staggering USD 870 million last year to the four charities run by his family members, including his children and about USD 750 million to them in 2022.

Buffett, along with the late Charlie Munger, were responsible for transforming Berkshire Hathaway from a 19th-century textile manufacturer into a multi-billion-dollar holding company that we all know today.

The company's class B shares closed at USD 406.80, 0.28 per cent or USD 1.15 lower than the previous day's closing on Friday, June 28.