 The New Knight: Sunil Mittal's Net Worth, Philanthropy, Knighthood And More
The New Knight: Sunil Mittal's Net Worth, Philanthropy, Knighthood And More

The New Knight: Sunil Mittal's Net Worth, Philanthropy, Knighthood And More

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Sunil Mittal | Forbes

From the time of its humble beginnings in New Delhi, to being one of the biggest telecom companies in India, Airtel and the legacy, the brand represents is story that is nearly three decades old. The man at the forefront of all the happenings is someone who has captained the ship through crests and troughs and tornados of uncertainty. His name is Sunil Bharti Mittal.

Mittal has been lauded and bestowed for his contribution to the sector, the most recent of all laurels came on February 28, when the United Kingdom's King Charles III honoured him with an honorary Knighthood, becoming the first Indian citizen to get the honour.

Net Worth

Mittal, born in Punjab's Ludhiana, today records a net worth of USD 8.9 billion, as according to the latest 'Forbes Real Time Billionaire list'. That makes Mittal the 278th richest person in the world. Most of Mittal's resources constituting his wealth come from his marquee organization, that he founded in 1995, Bharti Airtel.

article-image

The telecom giant has more than 500 million customers across South Asia and Africa. Mittal has influence in other sectors as well. Indus Tower, a telecom infra company, founded in 2007, that has a revenue of USD 3.6 billion is partly owned by Mittal's Airtel, along with competitors in the sector, Vodafone. In addition the parent company of Airtel, Bharati Enterprises, which is also headed by Mittal has stakes in American-FMCG company Del Monte, along with other ventures.

The 66-year-old has no visible or known social media presence, as he is not known to have an active account on Instagram, Twitter or other platforms.

Sunil Mittal's Priced Collections

Mittal reportedly owns a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class | This is a representative image

In addition he is also an owner German automaker Audi's A8

Audi A8

Audi A8 | This is a representative image

Another luxury car that reportedly embellishes his chamber of wagons is the Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover | This is a representative image

Abode of Airtel Man

Sunil Mittal reportedly owns residences in Mumbai, Delhi and his home-town Ludhiana.

Mittal Alma Mater

His educational journey started with the Wynberg Allen School in Mussoorie before transferring to Scindia School in Gwalior. Later, he graduated in 1976 from Panjab University in Chandigarh, earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree, with studies completed at Arya College in Ludhiana.

article-image

Mittal's Personal Life and Philanthropy

Sunil Mittal has been married to Nyna Mittal, a philanthropist. The couple have three children: a daughter named Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, who resides in London. They also are parents to twin sons named Kavin Bharti Mittal and Shravin Bharti Mittal. Kavin Mittal is known as an entrepreneur. Shravin Mittal is involved in venture capital and private equity.

Sunil Mittal with Wife Nyna Mittal

Sunil Mittal with Wife Nyna Mittal |

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha | The Grace Tales

Kavin Bharti Mittal

Kavin Bharti Mittal |

Shravin Mittal

Shravin Mittal | EY

In addition, Mittal also charted his own philanthropy institution in the form of Bharti foundation. The foundation helmed by his wife lays emphasis on education and taking the same to the needy. The Foundation has set up schools in rural areas throughout India, providing underprivileged children with free access to quality education.

The "Satya Bharti School Program," the flagship initiative of the Foundation, currently operates 254 schools across six states, catering to more than 45,000 rural children.

Their efforts include providing complimentary books, uniforms, and midday meals, ensuring that children from disadvantaged backgrounds receive comprehensive support for their education.

Bharti Foundation

