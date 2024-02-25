Namita Thapar Net Worth: Emcure Boss With A Fortune Of ₹600 Cr, Earns ₹8 Lakh Per Episode In Shark Tank India

Namita Thapar | Instagram - Namita Thapar

Shark Tank India, is the Indian rendition of the much famed US show, Shark Tank, many were rightly skeptical about the success of the show, after all, many Indian versions of American shows, including The Office US, had crash landed. Despite its debatable critical success, Shark Tank India has precipitously become a part of Indian pop-culture. One of the reasons, why it has become the phenomenon it is, is because of its judges.

Namita Thapar's Net Worth

Namita Thapar is one the faces, that has not only given the show a boost with their presence, but also received the required impetus and milage from the show itself.

Namita Thapar is the CEO of Emcure, a Pune-based pharmaceutical MNC. Emcure has a long portfolio, manufacturing myriad medicines, for an array of conditions, including, A-Bec Tablet, a drug used in the treatment of HIV. Thapar's net worth as of February 2024 is reported to be around Rs 600 crore. Thapar derives most of her wealth from her role as the chief executive officer of Emcure.

She is also reported to have additional sources of revenue, this, as she generates yields from various sources, including her own business venture, earnings from her role as a Shark at Shark Tank India, and returns from her investment portfolio.

Thapar is also a board member of Fuqua School of Business and Finolex Cables. And perhaps in line with her duties at Shark Tank, she is also the founder-CEO of Incredible Ventures Ltd, an entity charted to groom young business minds in the country.

The show has given her a spotlight and visibility like no other, Thapar reportedly earned Rs 8 lakh per episode of the reality TV show.

Namita Thapar's Dream Abode

Thapar owns a luxurious mansion in one of Pune's precincts, Baner. This mansion has a story of mind-boggling numbers to tell. The villa spread over a 5000 sq ft is reported to be valued at around Rs 50 crore. She is married to Vikas Thapar, who also happens to be associated with Emcure Pharma.

Thapar's priced collections

She enjoys access to a wide array of high-end outfits and accessories, reportedly sporting shoes worth Rs 20 lakhs. She like others with access to greater resources, has an interest in automobile as well, she owns a BMW X7 valued at Rs 2 crore, as well as a Mercedes-Benz GLE and an Audi Q7.

BMW X7 | This is a representative image, not the vehicle owned by Thapar

Mercedes-Benz GLE | This is a representative image, not the vehicle owned by Thapar

Audi Q7 | This is a representative image, not the vehicle owned by Thapar

About Namita Thapar

Thapar, born on 21 March in 1977, is currently 46. She was born in Pune. Thapar pursued her education in India, completing her MBA from her homeland. She is married to Vikas Thapar. She has two sons, Jai and Vir Thapar.