Vineeta Singh Net Worth: Sugar Cosmetics Founder Net Worth About ₹300 Cr; Check Out Her Car Collection & More

Vineeta Singh |

Vineeta Singh, an Indian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, stands as a prominent member on the panel of investors in Shark Tank India. Since the inaugural season, she has been an integral part of the show, leveraging her expertise to invest in numerous businesses and ventures.

Delving into the profiles of these investors becomes intriguing, exploring aspects such as net worth, lifestyle, and more. Let's take a sneak peek of Vineeta Singh, with her successful entrepreneurial journey and strategic investments.

Net Worth

Vineeta, a entrepreneur, holds a net worth of approximately Rs 300 crore. She, along with her husband Kaushik Mukherjee, founded Sugar Cosmetics in 2015, which is now valued at around Rs 4,100 crores, as per reports.

Known for her influential role in the Indian business world, she has also made significant investments through the Shark Tank India show. In the second season alone, she invested over Rs 10 crores in more than 15 startups and in the first season she invested around Rs 1 crore, strengthening her position as a key player in the Indian business ecosystem, according to reports.

Car Collection

According to reports, Vineeta Singh boasts an impressive car collection. Her lineup includes a Mercedes-Benz GLS, valued at Rs 1.29 Crore. The collection extends to a Mercedes-Benz E Class, valued at Rs 88 Lakh and adding to the fleet is a Skoda Octavia, valued at Rs 30.45 Lakh, and a Volvo XC90, valued at Rs 98.50 Lakh.

Education and other details

Vineeta Singh, after finishing school at Delhi Public School, R. K. Puram, in 2001, she pursued electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras and graduated in 2005. Also she did her MBA from Indian Institute of Management in 2007.

Before starting Sugar Cosmetics, Vineeta ventured into two startups. The first, Quetzal, founded in 2007, focused on background verification checks for recruiters. Her second venture was Fab-Bag, operating on a subscription model, delivering monthly beauty products to customers.