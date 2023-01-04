e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTesla fined $2.2 mn for false advertising on EV range in cold weather

Tesla fined $2.2 mn for false advertising on EV range in cold weather

The manufacturer of electric vehicles reportedly posted a notice stating that "performance and mileage may vary by model" on its website in South Korea, according to Electrek

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Tesla fined $2.2 mn for false advertising on EV range in cold weather | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Elon Musk's Tesla was fined $2.2 million by the South Korean market authority for deceiving consumers about the range of its electric vehicles through ads.

The range reduction in cold weather was a problem for the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).

The manufacturer of electric vehicles reportedly posted a notice stating that "performance and mileage may vary by model" on its website in South Korea, according to Electrek.

"The displayed drivable distance may vary depending on external factors such as speed, weather conditions and road conditions.," said Tesla.

Last year, KFTC launched an investigation into allegations that Tesla violated advertising laws by overstating the range of its electric vehicles.

Read Also
Elon Musk becomes the first person ever to lose $200 billion
article-image

Now, the KFTC announced that it is imposing a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla for not stating "that its range might drop significantly in cold weather".

Meanwhile, Tesla missed its target of 50 per cent growth in production and deliveries for 2022, as its stock plummeted around 65 per cent amid Musk's $44 billion Twitter takeover last year.

The automaker needed to sell 495,760 vehicles in its fourth quarter (Q4) to have achieved the 50 per cent growth guidance.

Read Also
New Twitter policy to follow and question science: Elon Musk
article-image

In the fourth quarter, Tesla produced over 439,000 vehicles and delivered over 405,000 vehicles.

Vehicle deliveries increased by 40% year on year to 1.31 million in 2022, while production increased by 47% year on year to 1.37 million.

Investors fear that the China Covid situation and supply chain-related challenges will further impact Tesla sales. They are also concerned about Musk's distraction by his Twitter overhaul.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of ₹1337.76 cr; refuses to pass interim stay on CCI order

NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of ₹1337.76 cr; refuses to pass interim stay on CCI order

Tesla fined $2.2 mn for false advertising on EV range in cold weather

Tesla fined $2.2 mn for false advertising on EV range in cold weather

Reliance forms joint venture with 100 year old beverage maker Sosyo Hajoori

Reliance forms joint venture with 100 year old beverage maker Sosyo Hajoori

Rupee rises 18 paise to 82.82 against dollar

Rupee rises 18 paise to 82.82 against dollar

Gold prices rise, silver unchanged in early trade

Gold prices rise, silver unchanged in early trade