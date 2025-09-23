Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India Issues Draft, Invites Public Comments For Framework Scheduled To Come Into Effect From April 1, 2026

File Image |

New Delhi: In a bid to rejig the broadcasting and cable distribution industry, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday issued the draft Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

The telecom industry body has invited public comments by October 6, 2025 on the proposed framework„ which is scheduled to come into effect from April 1, 2026. It introduces far-reaching changes to the audit, compliance, and infrastructure-sharing norms that govern the relationship between broadcasters and distributors of television channels.

The Authority had issued a consultation paper on ‘Audit related provisions of Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual’ on August 9, 2024 for seeking stakeholders’ comments. “Based on the consultation process, draft amendment to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 has been issued.

The objective of this draft regulation is to seek comments of all the stakeholders on the proposed amendments,” according to the Ministry of Communications. Among the proposed changes is the shift of mandatory audits from a calendar-year cycle to a financial-year basis. Distributors will be required to share the audit report, certified by a TRAI-empanelled auditor or Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), with all broadcasters by September 30 of each year.

As per the official document, to enhance transparency, distributors must notify broadcasters at least 30 days in advance of the audit schedule and name of the appointed auditor. The draft also strengthens broadcaster oversight to ensure accurate subscriber reporting. Distributors failing to complete audits by the September 30 deadline will continue to face penalties. Although, the TRAI draft has proposed clarifying timelines to prevent disputes.

