Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy Defrauded In Aadhar Mobile Linkage; Cyber Criminal Impersonates Telecom Department

Sudha Murthy, India's Rajya Sabha MP and the wife of Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy has been defrauded of an amount of Rs 14 lakhs. An FIR lodged at the Bengaluru Police Station states that on September 5, Mrs Murthy received a call from an unknown person.

The "Cyber Criminal", impersonated India's Central Government telecom department and asked Mrs Murthy to link her Aadhar number with her mobile phone.

While Mrs Murthy was following the steps, the unknown man was able to gain personal details of the author and Rajya Sabha MP.

The caller informed Mrs Murthy that "vulgar messages" had been forwarded from her number. To pressurize Mrs Murthy, the scammer informed her that such an inappropriate behavior would result in the phone number's blockage within a few hours. Mrs Murthy's complaint which had been filed on behalf of one Ganapathy informed the Police that the phone-number in question displayed as "Telecom Department" with TrueCaller app.

The case has been lodged under Sections 66(C), 66(D), and 84(C) of the Information Technology Act. As of 2023, of the 13.10 lakh calls for assistance received on the central government's cyber portal, 11% were reportedly complaints related to frauds encountered on Aadhar and Aadhar enabled payments.