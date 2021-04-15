Teji Mandi Explains: Here’s why infrastructure boom post lockdown is a double-edged sword

Road Construction Sector Leads the Show

In FY21, around 12,120 tenders worth over Rs 3.14 lakh crore were issued in the road construction sector by leading government agencies like NHAI, NHIDCL, MoRTH, and UPEIDA.

NHAI was the major institute that kept the pace going for the road construction sector. Despite the fact that construction came to a halt in April due to the lockdown, it awarded 141 projects (4788kms) in FY21. NHAI also built 4,192 km of national highways in FY21 which is the highest ever in a financial year.

Mining Activities Surge Ahead

The activity level increased in the mining segment due to the changes in coal mining policy. The projects worth 85,900 crores were awarded in this segment as the government opened it up for private miners.

Among others, the irrigation and water segment also saw a high flow of orders. The healthcare sector also saw an increased number of tenders over Rs 21,100 crore mainly to set up COVID-19 related facilities.