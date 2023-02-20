Tech layoffs: Twitter slashes sales team further after drop in ad revenues

Elon Musk | File Photo

Its been months since a massive layoff wave hit the global tech sector as Elon Musk took over Twitter and fired nearly half of the workforce in November 2022. Among top executives that quit, ad sales chief Robin Wheeler also walked off, and expenditure on advertising via Twitter dropped 70 per cent in December 2022. After ad revenue fell further in January, Twitter has reportedly decided to fire more people from its sales team.

Although the exact number of laid of sales professionals isn't known yet, there were 800 people working in that department till last month. The reported job cuts come after the sales team was last slashed in November 2022, and is driven by cost reduction. In India, 90 per cent of Twitter's 200 strong staff have lost their jobs, and two out of three offices have been shut.

Despite being smaller than Google and Meta's layoffs, the Twitter job cut left 4,000 people unemployed. This includes the employees who were sacked for publicly criticising Musk and because of a drop in engagement for his tweets.

Apart from Twitter all major tech giants have joined the layoff wave, and although Apple has been resilient, it has fired third party contractors without waiting for their contracts to end.

