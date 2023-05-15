Tech layoffs: Amazon may reportedly fire 500 people in India as part of global job cuts

Representational Image |

Although the global tech landscape is gloomy because of layoffs that just aren't slowing down, IT professionals in India have been relatively insulated from the bloodbath. But with the presence of global giants in the country, layoffs were bound to spill over into India, and while Amazon has already had two rounds of job cuts, it isn't done yet.

The e-commerce giant is reportedly firing 500 people to trim down its staff in India, across departments including AWS and Human Resources.

Either sacked or moved across departments

The exit of hundreds of Indians from the firm, is part of additional layoffs announced in March, as per an Economic Times report.

Those who haven't been sacked from the seller support department, have been moved to other verticals in the company.

The Amazon Digital Kendra may also be revamped and launched again, after the workforce is trimmed down.

Major restructuring in the works?