Centre issues order against Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal for selling seat belt alarm stopper clips

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Friday issued an order against Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues and Meesho for violation of Consumer Protection Act, 2019 for selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips. The e-commerce platforms have been asked to delist the car seat belt alarm stopper clips from their platform.

Headed by Chief Commissioner, Nidhi Khare, CCPA passed orders against the five e-commerce companies for violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practice as the clips compromise life and safety of consumers by stopping alarm beeps when not wearing seat belts.

The issue of the sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips was brought to the notice of CCPA by the Department of Consumer Affairs through the letter of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The letter highlighted the issue of blatant sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and requested for action on online platforms and issuance of an advisory.

Why is the sale of clips stopping seat belt alarms harmful?

Further, Rule 138 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 makes it mandatory to wear seat belts. However, online sales of such items that compromise passengers’ safety by stopping the alarm beep when not wearing seat belts can be unsafe and dangerous to the life & safety of consumers.

Additionally, using car seat belt alarm stopper clips can also be a hurdle for consumers seeking claim amounts in the cases of motor insurance policies, wherein an insurance company may deny the claim by citing the negligence of the claimant for using such clips.

On the other hand, using a seat belt acts as a restraint that allows the airbag to provide proper cushion and not hit the passengers at full force which also works as a protective shield in case of collisions.

CCPA took cognizance of the issue of the sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and found that said clips were being blatantly sold on several e-commerce platforms in an easy-to-access manner resulting in direct violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and pose a high risk to the valuable life of the consumers. It was also found during the proceedings that some sellers were selling the clips by camouflaging them under the garb of bottle openers or cigarette lighter etc.

CCPA orders e-commerce entities to delist car seat belt alarm stopper clips

Taking into consideration the severity of the said product on the safety and precious life of consumers, CCPA referred the matter to DG Investigation (CCPA). Based on the recommendation in the Investigation Report and submissions made by e-commerce entities, CCPA has directed e-commerce platforms to permanently delist all car seat belt alarm stopper clips and associated motor vehicle components which compromise the safety of passengers and the public. They were also directed to apprise CCPA of the steps taken against errant sellers of such products and submit details of the sellers along with a compliance report on the above directions.

Taking note of the Directions issued by CCPA, Compliance Reports were submitted by all five e-commerce entities. Based on the initiative of the CCPA, approximately 13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips have been delisted from the e-commerce platforms.

The highest were on Amazon with delisting of 8095 car seat belt alarm stopper, the second was Flipkart with the number ranging between 4,000 to 5,000. Meesho delisted 21 products where as Snapdeal and Shopclues delisted one car seat belt alarm stopper each.

Why was delisting of car seat belt alarm stopper's important?

The action taken in the present cases assumes significance given that as per the latest report published by the MoRTH more than 16,000 persons were killed in road accidents in 2021 due to not wearing seat belts, of which 8,438 were drivers and the remaining 7,959 were passengers. Moreover, approximately 39,231 persons were injured out of which 16,416 were drivers and 22,818 were passengers. The report further provides that young adults in the age group of 18-45 accounted for more than one-third of victims in road accident cases.

CCPA has also written letters to the Chief Secretaries and District Collectors requesting them to take appropriate action as per law, against the manufacture or sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips to prevent loss of life or severe injury to consumers. CCPA has also requested to submit an action taken report to protect the valuable life of the consumers.

To prevent the valuable loss to life of the public at large, CCPA has issued an Advisory among the stakeholder which includes the Secretary of MoRT&H and DPIIT, Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories. E-Commerce Entities, Industry Associations and Voluntary Consumer Organizations for wide dissemination to desist from manufacture or sale or listings of Car Seat Belt Alarm Stoppers.