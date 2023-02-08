Tata Steel gets counter package for Port Talbot plant from UK government

The UK government has offered a counter-package to Tata Steel against its proposal seeking a financial package to execute its decarbonisation plans for its plant in Port Talbot, its global CEO and MD TV Narendran has said.

However, there is a big gap between what Tata Steel had asked for and what the British government has offered, he said without sharing any details of the government's offer.

Tata Steel owns the UK's largest steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in the country. The company had sought 1.5 billion pounds from the UK government to execute its decarbonisation plans.

When asked if the Rishi Sunak-government in the UK has responded to Tata Steel's proposal seeking financial support, the CEO replied in affirmative.

Tata Steel UK had submitted a proposal to transition into a new process route, which will be greener and more sustainable. The UK government has come back with a counter-proposal, which is less than what the company had asked for, Narendran told PTI in a video conference.

Tata Steel will now have to re-work on its decarbonisation plans for the UK business. It will rethink the facilities that can be set up and those which can't be taken forward, he said.

"We need to re-look at the configuration because our proposal we felt was the most optimal proposal from the long-term sustainability of the site but obviously the UK government will also be limited by how much support they can give because the UK itself is in a difficult position economically. So, we have seen what they have offered. Let us now work and see if there is something which can be worth it," the company official said.

When asked about the company's stance on exiting the UK business, which has been affecting the company's balance sheets, Narendran said Tata Steel can not see its future in the UK without the support of the government there.

"What I have said last time is we believe that we can't create a future in the UK without some government support. Now that the government has come back with a proposal... let's see if based on their offer we do something which can work," he said.

