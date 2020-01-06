Can't keep funding losses at Port Talbot plant: Chair

Mumbai: The chairman of the Tata group N Chandrasekaran has said the steel conglomerate cannot have a situation where India keeps funding the mounting losses at its struggling Port Talbot steelworks in the UK.
He emphasised that the Port Talbot steelworks in Wales, one of the largest in Europe, needed to be "self-sustaining". The head refused to commit to continuing to make UK steel, the report said.
