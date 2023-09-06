Tata Steel And ABB Signs A MoU To Help Reduce Carbon Footprint Of Steel Production | Pixabay

Tata Steel Ltd and global technology leader ABB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and will work together to co-create innovative models and technologies to help reduce the carbon footprint of steel production. ABB will bring global experience in automation, electrification and digitalization for the mining and metals industries, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

The two companies will focus on system-level assessments of Tata Steel’s manufacturing plants and production facilities for evaluation and co-development of short and long-term options for energy efficiency, decarbonization and circularity.

“Steel companies know there are opportunities to improve their processes, and Tata Steel is one of the leaders in this movement towards energy efficiency and reduction of carbon footprint,” said Vipul Gautam, Group Vice President, Global Account Executive for Tata Group, ABB.

Read Also Tata Motors Partners With Tata Power Renewable Energy To Develop 12 MWp Solar Project At Its Pune...

ABB and Tata Steel will explore energy optimization via hydrogen as an alternative fuel for upstream processes and energy reduction as well as substitution through fully integrated electrification and digital systems such as ABB Ability™ eMine and e-Mobility solutions and energy efficient motors.

The global steel industry contributes between 7 to 9 percent of global fossil fuel CO₂ emissions, according to various sources including the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Read Also Mumbai News: Tata Power to Provide Electricity At Residential Rates To Ganesh Pandals

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)