 Tata Power Company Infuses ₹10,000 Crore To Forge 10-GW Ingots & Wafers Manufacturing Facility In Odisha
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Power Company Infuses ₹10,000 Crore To Forge 10-GW Ingots & Wafers Manufacturing Facility In Odisha

Tata Power Company Infuses ₹10,000 Crore To Forge 10-GW Ingots & Wafers Manufacturing Facility In Odisha

Tata Power Company plans to set up a 10-GW ingots and wafers manufacturing facility in Odisha at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. The company, which currently has 4.55 GW of cell and module manufacturing capacity, aims to backward integrate ingots and wafers into its solar cell and panel production for both domestic use and export markets.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Bhubaneswar: Tata Power Company Ltd on Thursday said it plans to set up a 10-GW ingots and wafers manufacturing facility in Odisha at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore.Ingots and wafers are key raw materials used in the production of solar cells and modules, as well as semiconductor chips, it said in a release.

Read Also
Tata Power Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit To ₹1,245 Crore, Plans To Set Up Nuclear Power Project
article-image

The company, which currently has 4.55 GW of cell and module manufacturing capacity, aims to backward integrate ingots and wafers into its solar cell and panel production for both domestic use and export markets, it said.

"Tata Power is evaluating two possible locations like Gopalpur in Ganjam district and Cuttack for its ingots and wafers facility. Both locations offer proximity to the port," the release said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
CBDT Poised To Fire SMSs & Emails To High-Risk Taxpayers, Advising Them To Shield From Penal Consequences, High Time To Revise ITR
CBDT Poised To Fire SMSs & Emails To High-Risk Taxpayers, Advising Them To Shield From Penal Consequences, High Time To Revise ITR
Commonwealth Games 2030 In India, Know - Which Stocks Could Benefit The Most From Ahmedabad Hosting The Games?
Commonwealth Games 2030 In India, Know - Which Stocks Could Benefit The Most From Ahmedabad Hosting The Games?
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For Formulations Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For Formulations Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBDT Poised To Fire SMSs & Emails To High-Risk Taxpayers, Advising Them To Shield From Penal...

CBDT Poised To Fire SMSs & Emails To High-Risk Taxpayers, Advising Them To Shield From Penal...

Commonwealth Games 2030 In India, Know - Which Stocks Could Benefit The Most From Ahmedabad Hosting...

Commonwealth Games 2030 In India, Know - Which Stocks Could Benefit The Most From Ahmedabad Hosting...

Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For...

Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For...

India's Logistics Costs At 7.97% Of GDP Contrary To Commonly Cited Figure Of 14%

India's Logistics Costs At 7.97% Of GDP Contrary To Commonly Cited Figure Of 14%

Financial Services Firm Equirus Group Appoints Manishkumar Jain As CEO Of Newly Launched...

Financial Services Firm Equirus Group Appoints Manishkumar Jain As CEO Of Newly Launched...