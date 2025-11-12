 Tata Power Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit To ₹1,245 Crore, Plans To Set Up Nuclear Power Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Power Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit To ₹1,245 Crore, Plans To Set Up Nuclear Power Project

Tata Power Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit To ₹1,245 Crore, Plans To Set Up Nuclear Power Project

Tata Power is waiting for the legal amendments before initiating the project.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Tata Power on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,245 crore in September quarter, helped by increased revenues, and the company announced plans to set up a 10 GW wafer and ingot project.About its nuclear power projects, Tata Power said it is waiting for the legal amendments and will progress accordingly.

In a media call, the company's CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said at present Tata Power is in the process of evaluating sites for the planned project."As far as our backward integration is there, we have plans to set up a 10 gigawatt wafer and ingot plant. We are deciding on the location of the plant and the technology and hopefully we will be in a position to finalize it," he said.

About plans to expand module capacity, Sinha said the company has adequate capacity of modules and cell plants under construction.Tata Power has reported a net profit of Rs 1,245 crore in Q2, up from Rs 1,093 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25.The company saw its revenue growing to Rs 15,769 crore, up 3 per cent from Rs 15,247 crore in July-September period of FY25.

Read Also
Tata Power Energises Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line With 40 MW Supply, Strengthening City’s Underground...
article-image

Tata Power said its EBITDA (pre-tax earnings) rose 6 per cent to Rs 4,032 crore from Rs 3,808 crore.The MD said: "Tata Power has reported a robust performance in Q2FY26 and H1FY26, reflecting the strength of strategic initiatives and decisions taken by company towards its integrated and diversified business model." Replying to another question, Sinha said, "With proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, Tata Power is well positioned to expand its distribution footprint to 40 million consumers by 2030." Tata Power said it is very well positioned to expand further with 10 GW of clean capacity under construction including a healthy pipeline of 5 GW hybrid and FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy) projects.

FPJ Shorts
OnePlus 15 With 7,300mAh Battery Launching In India Tomorrow: What To Expect
OnePlus 15 With 7,300mAh Battery Launching In India Tomorrow: What To Expect
Tata Power Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit To ₹1,245 Crore, Plans To Set Up Nuclear Power Project
Tata Power Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit To ₹1,245 Crore, Plans To Set Up Nuclear Power Project
Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Oppo Reno 15 Mini To Launch On November 17: What To Expect
Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Oppo Reno 15 Mini To Launch On November 17: What To Expect
Unique Identification Authority Of India Will Use Behavioural Insights To Enhance Adoption Of Mandatory Biometric Update Among Children
Unique Identification Authority Of India Will Use Behavioural Insights To Enhance Adoption Of Mandatory Biometric Update Among Children

The company's backward-integrated solar manufacturing facilities are operating at full capacity, with ALMM listed modules and cells supporting the "Make in India" clean energy push.On plans for nuclear projects, he said, "...we have looked at a few potential sites in different states. So, that's a work in progress." Tata Power is waiting for the legal amendments and progress accordingly over the nuclear plans.Tata Power Company Limited, a leading integrated power company and part of the Tata Group, owns a diversified portfolio of 15.9 GW.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Power Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit To ₹1,245 Crore, Plans To Set Up Nuclear Power Project

Tata Power Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit To ₹1,245 Crore, Plans To Set Up Nuclear Power Project

Unique Identification Authority Of India Will Use Behavioural Insights To Enhance Adoption Of...

Unique Identification Authority Of India Will Use Behavioural Insights To Enhance Adoption Of...

Paris-Based Financial Services Firm BNP Paribas Settles Case With SEBI Of Alleged Violation By...

Paris-Based Financial Services Firm BNP Paribas Settles Case With SEBI Of Alleged Violation By...

Visa On Arrival Facilities For Medical Treatment Can Be Considered For US Patients: Piyush Goyal

Visa On Arrival Facilities For Medical Treatment Can Be Considered For US Patients: Piyush Goyal

Realty Firm Kolte-Patil Developers Reports Net Loss Of ₹11.14 Crore, Announces Resignation Of...

Realty Firm Kolte-Patil Developers Reports Net Loss Of ₹11.14 Crore, Announces Resignation Of...