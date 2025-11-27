 Mahindra & Mahindra Not Looking At Hiking Vehicle Prices From January 2026 Unless Rammed By Significant Hike In Raw Material Prices
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra & Mahindra Not Looking At Hiking Vehicle Prices From January 2026 Unless Rammed By Significant Hike In Raw Material Prices

Mahindra & Mahindra Not Looking At Hiking Vehicle Prices From January 2026 Unless Rammed By Significant Hike In Raw Material Prices

Mahindra & Mahindra is not looking at hiking vehicle prices from January next year unless it is pushed by a significant hike in raw material prices.Carmakers have announced price cuts with effect from September 22 to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.The GST Council's decision to rationalise tax rates allowed most small and medium-sized cars into a lower tax bracket of 18 per cent.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Bengaluru: Mahindra & Mahindra is not looking at hiking vehicle prices from January next year unless it is pushed by a significant hike in raw material prices, a top company executive said on Thursday.Car makers usually announce price hikes from January each year.

"We will not take price hikes right now, unless they are driven by a significant raw material price," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Executive Director and CEO for auto and farm sectors Rajesh Jejurikar told reporters here.He was replying to a query about the company's plans to hike vehicle price from January next year.

Read Also
Private Sector Lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Approves Sub-Division Of Equity Shares In 1:5 Ratio To...
article-image

"We are very mindful that the country has taken a very significant milestone action of reducing GST, and we will not do anything which undermines that strategy by driving a profiteering objective to take prices up," Jejurikar stated."So we will take prices up only if there is a very visible and tangible increase in manufacturing cost. We will not announce a price increase just because that's the typical habit," he added.

Carmakers have announced price cuts with effect from September 22 to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.The GST Council's decision to rationalise tax rates allowed most small and medium-sized cars into a lower tax bracket of 18 per cent from 28 per cent while also reducing the effective tax for most large SUVs and luxury vehicles from around 50 per cent to a flat 40 per cent. 

FPJ Shorts
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For Formulations Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For Formulations Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here
'Somebody Has To Be Accountable': SC Stresses Need Of 'Neutral, Independent & Autonomous' Body To Regulate Online Obscene Content
'Somebody Has To Be Accountable': SC Stresses Need Of 'Neutral, Independent & Autonomous' Body To Regulate Online Obscene Content
Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das On His India Homecoming, Spiritual Path & What Audiences Can Expect At His Mumbai Concert
Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das On His India Homecoming, Spiritual Path & What Audiences Can Expect At His Mumbai Concert

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For...

Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For...

India's Logistics Costs At 7.97% Of GDP Contrary To Commonly Cited Figure Of 14%

India's Logistics Costs At 7.97% Of GDP Contrary To Commonly Cited Figure Of 14%

Financial Services Firm Equirus Group Appoints Manishkumar Jain As CEO Of Newly Launched...

Financial Services Firm Equirus Group Appoints Manishkumar Jain As CEO Of Newly Launched...

Tata Power Company Infuses ₹10,000 Crore To Forge 10-GW Ingots & Wafers Manufacturing Facility In...

Tata Power Company Infuses ₹10,000 Crore To Forge 10-GW Ingots & Wafers Manufacturing Facility In...

Dairy Ingredients Firm Ace International Raises ₹305 Crore From Investors To Expand Business

Dairy Ingredients Firm Ace International Raises ₹305 Crore From Investors To Expand Business