 Dairy Ingredients Firm Ace International Raises ₹305 Crore From Investors To Expand Business
PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Dairy ingredients firm Ace International Ltd on Thursday said it has raised USD 35 million (Rs 305 crore) from investors to expand business. In a statement, the company said it has raised the amount from Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO), responsAbility, Incofin, and Fiedlin Ventures.

