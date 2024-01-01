 Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 2,34,981 Units In Q3FY24


FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 2,34,981 Units In Q3FY24 | Representational Image

Tata Motors sales in the domestic & international market for Q3 FY 2023-24 stood at 234,981 vehicles, compared to 228,169 units during Q3 FY 2022-23, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic sales performance

Tata Motors' total domestic sales for the month reached 76,138 units, marking a 4 percent increase compared to December 2022.

Commercial Vehicles category

In the Commercial Vehicles category, HCV Trucks recorded 11,199 units sold in December 2023, reflecting a 10 percent growth year-on-year. Similarly, ILMCV Trucks saw a 8 percent increase, with 5,675 units sold, while Passenger Carriers experienced 14 percent growth, selling 3,060 units in the same period. In contrast, SCV cargo and pickup witnessed a decrease of 14 percent, with 12,734 units sold.

When considering the combined figures for Commercial Vehicles, both Domestic (CV Domestic) and International Business (CV IB), Tata Motors reported 1 percent increase, with 34,180 units sold in December 2023.

Domestic sales of MH&ICV in Dec 2023, was 16,851 units vs 15,244 units in December 2022; In Q3 FY24 it was 44,365 units, compared to 40,391 units in Q3 FY23

Passenger Vehicles

Total domestic Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales, including Electric Vehicles (EV), amounted to 43,470 units. Additionally, PV International Business (PV IB) sales declined by 41 percent to 205 units in the month. When consolidating the data for Passenger Vehicles, both Domestic and International Business, Tata Motors recorded a 8 percent surge, with a total of 43,675 units sold in December 2023. Notably, the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment, encompassing both International Business and Domestic, witnessed a growth, with 5,006 units sold in December 2023, representing a 29 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

