Vikram Solar Share Price: Vikram Solar Shares Jump 7%, Big Order From L&T Sparks Rally

Strong Start for Markets, Vikram Solar Leads the Charge. |

Mumbai: The stock market saw strong momentum on Monday morning. By 9:45 AM, the Sensex was up by nearly 300 points, and the Nifty 50 gained around 90 points. Amid this positive trend, Vikram Solar, a small-cap company in the energy sector, showed an impressive rally. Its shares jumped by almost 7 percent in early trading, making it one of the top performers of the day.

Sharp Rise in Share Price

Vikram Solar’s stock touched an intraday high of Rs 347.40, compared to its previous close of Rs 322.85 on Friday. This sharp rise came after the company announced that it had won a major project from L&T (Larsen & Toubro). Although the stock had been under pressure for over a year—with more than 3 percent fall over the past year, and a 4 percent drop in the last six months—this new development has brought positive energy back to the stock.

Big Project from L&T in Gujarat

The company informed the stock exchange that it has received an order from L&T Construction to supply 336 megawatts of high-efficiency solar modules. These modules will be used in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat, one of India’s most ambitious clean energy projects. Vikram Solar will supply its cutting-edge HyperSol G12R modules, which are based on advanced N-type technology, known for high performance and efficiency.

Read Also Public Sector Banks See Home Loan Market Share Growth Despite Witnessing Higher Stress Incidence

Company Leadership Speaks on the Milestone

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman and MD of Vikram Solar, shared his thoughts on the achievement. He said that Gujarat is leading India’s renewable energy growth through visionary projects like the Khavda Energy Park. He expressed pride in contributing to such an important mission and added that this project would play a crucial role in tapping the region's vast solar potential. According to him, every project that Vikram Solar takes up reflects the company’s commitment to technology, performance, and excellence.

Positive Outlook for the Future

This project win has brought new optimism around Vikram Solar’s future, especially after a long period of weak performance in the stock. Investors and analysts believe that such big orders from respected names like L&T show confidence in the company’s technology and reliability. It may also open doors to more such deals in the fast-growing renewable energy space.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Please consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.