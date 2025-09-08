 Malaika Arora Sells Mumbai Apartment, Earns Huge Profit From Property Sale
Malaika Arora sold her luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs 5.30 crore, earning a Rs 2.04 crore profit. The flat is in the posh Runwal Elegante complex.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has sold her luxurious apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai for Rs 5.30 crore. According to online real estate platform Square Yards, this transaction was registered in August 2025 with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The property is located in Runwal Elegante, a high-end residential complex in Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Rs 2.04 Crore Profit on Sale

Malaika had bought this apartment in March 2018 for Rs 3.26 crore. This means she earned a profit of Rs 2.04 crore, which is about a 62 percent increase in value. The apartment has a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft and a built-up area of 152.68 sq meters. The sale also included one car parking space. The deal involved Rs 31.08 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 in registration charges.

Real Estate Activity in Runwal Elegante

Square Yards’ data shows that between September 2024 and August 2025, there were 22 registered property transactions worth a total of Rs 109 crore in the Runwal Elegante project. The average property price in the project is currently around Rs 33,150 per sq ft.

Malaika: A Bollywood All-Rounder

Malaika Arora is a well-known figure in the Indian entertainment industry. She is an actress, dancer, and TV personality, active since the 1990s. Known for her dance numbers in Hindi films, she has also appeared in several music videos and judged many reality shows. Recognized for her contributions to fashion and fitness, Malaika is considered a lifestyle icon in India.

Andheri West: A Hot Real Estate Spot

Andheri West is one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential areas. It is known for its luxury apartments, entertainment hubs, and a vibrant social scene. The area offers great connectivity through Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban trains, and the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro line. With its high-rise buildings, premium societies, and strong infrastructure, Andheri West continues to attract homebuyers and investors alike.

