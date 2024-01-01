Auto Sales December 2023: Bajaj Auto Records 16% Surge, Sells 3,26,806 Units In 2-Wheelers And Commercial Vehicles

Auto Sales December 2023 | Image: Bajaj Auto (Representative)

Bajaj Auto Limited on Monday released its auto sales figures for December 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

2-wheeler category

In the 2-wheeler category, the domestic sales reached 1,58,370 units, a 26 percent increase compared to December 2022. However, in the exports segment for 2-wheelers, there was a slight increase of 3 percent, with 1,24,631 units sold. In total, Bajaj Auto recorded 2,83,001 units in sales for 2-wheelers in December 2023, marking a 15 percent growth from the previous year.

Commercial Vehicle Category

Turning to the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto had a strong performance in domestic sales, with 32,549 units sold in December 2023, representing a substantial 41 percent increase compared to 23,030 units sold in December 2022. On the other hand, the exports of commercial vehicles experienced a decrease of 2 percent, with 11,256 units sold. The overall sales figure for commercial vehicles in December 2023 was 43,805 units, reflecting an 27 percent rise compared to the same month in the previous year.

When combining the sales of 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the total domestic sales for Bajaj Auto in December 2023 stood at 1,90,919 units, showing a significant 28 percent growth. However, in the exports category, there was a 2 percent increase, with 1,35,887 units sold. In total, Bajaj Auto recorded 3,26,806 units in sales in December 2023, reflecting an overall growth of 16 percent from December 2022.

Year-to-date (YTD) figures

For the year-to-date (YTD) figures from April to December 2023, Bajaj Auto's performance remained strong. In the 2-wheeler segment, domestic sales reached 17,03,704 units, marking a 22 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. However, in the exports category for 2-wheelers, there was a 17 percent decline, with 11,07,402 units sold. This resulted in a slight overall increase of 3 percent in the 2-wheeler sub-total, with 28,11,106 units sold during the YTD period.

In the commercial vehicles category, domestic sales in the YTD period showed remarkable growth, with 3,53,689 units sold, representing a substantial 76 percent increase. The exports of commercial vehicles, however, witnessed a 22 percent decline, with 1,17,562 units sold. The combined total for commercial vehicles in the YTD period was 4,71,251 units, reflecting a 34 percent rise.

When considering the cumulative figures for 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles during the YTD period, Bajaj Auto achieved a 29 percent increase in domestic sales, with a total of 20,57,393 units sold. In the exports segment, there was a 17 percent decline, with 12,24,964 units sold. The overall YTD sales for both 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles reached 32,82,357 units, showing a 7 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.