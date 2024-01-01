Auto Sales December 2023: Escorts Kubota Sells 4,536 Tractors; Construction Equipment Volume Grows By 68.1%

Auto Sales December 2023 | Wikipedia

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in December 2023 sold 4,536 tractors as against 5,573 tractors sold in December 2022, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic tractor sales in December 2023 were at 4,131 tractors as against 4,979 tractors sold in December 2022. Rural sentiments were impacted due to delay in crop harvest, lower rabi sowing, thus affecting both retail and wholesale.

Export tractor sales in December 2023 were at 405 as against 594 tractors sold in December 2022.

Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment grew by 68.1 percent

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Business Division in December 2023 sold 711 machines, our highest ever monthly sales registering a growth of 68.1 percent as against 423 machines sold in December 2022.

With increased infrastructure development projects across the country, the construction equipment industry has displayed robust performance across all segments in the current fiscal. Going forward with government thrust on faster execution of projects along with adoption of advanced technologies and sustainable practices, we expect current demand momentum to continue in the remaining part of this fiscal, the company said in the regulatory filing.

About Escorts Kubota Limited

Escorts Kubota Limited (EKL) (formerly Escorts Limited) is one of India's leading engineering conglomerate with over seven decades of experience in manufacturing excellence. The company has diversified business across three different divisions, Agri Machinery Business Division, Construction Equipment Business Division & Railway Equipment Business Division.