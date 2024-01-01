Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Green On January 1, 2024; Sensex At 72,271.94, Nifty Above 21,700 |

The benchmark indices on Monday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 31.68 points or 0.04 per cent, to close at 72,271.94. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 10.50 points or 0.05 per cent to end the day at 21,741.90.

Nifty Bank fell 57.95 points or 0.12 per cent at 48,234.30.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, and ITC were among the top gainers. Bharti Airtel, M&M, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Nestlw India, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Coal India, and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers, whereas Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Bajaj Auto, and Hindalco were among the losers.

Market on Monday morning

The markets opened lower on Monday with Sensex at 72,169.40, down by 70.86 points, and Nifty at 21,716.85, down by 14.55 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 48,181, down by 111.25 points or 0.23 per cent.