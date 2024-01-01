Opening Bell: Markets Open In Red On January 1, 2024; Sensex At 72,169.40 And Nifty Below 21,800

Opening Bell: Markets Open In Red On January 1, 2024 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened lower on Monday with Sensex at 72,169.40, down by 70.86 points, and Nifty at 21,716.85, down by 14.55 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 48,181, down by 111.25 points or 0.23 per cent.

From Sensex pack, Nestle India, ITC, Tata Motors, Titan, and PowerGrid were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, TCS, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major losers.

Market on Friday, December 29, 2023

The benchmark indices ended lower on the last trading session of calendar year 2023, Friday, December 29. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,240.26, down by 170.12 points or 0.23 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,731.40, shedding 47.30 points or 0.22 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 216.30 points or 0.45 per cent at 48,292.25.

Global markets

On the final trading day of 2023, the US stock market saw modest declines as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 20.56 points (0.05 per cent) to reach 37,689.54. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a loss of 13.52 points (0.28 per cent), closing at 4,769.83, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 83.78 points (0.56 per cent) to settle at 15,011.35.

Oil prices

Oil prices were lower on Monday morning. Brent crude prices stand at US dollar 77.08, reflecting a decline of 0.09 per cent and WTI crude prices are currently at US dollar 71.65, indicating a decrease of 0.17 per cent.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee opened flat at 83.23 per dollar on Monday against the previous close.