 Tarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime Minister?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime Minister?

Tarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime Minister?

Tarique Rahman led BNP to a majority win after 17 years. His affidavit shows low declared income but high campaign spending. His wife declared higher income and assets. Past corruption cases were cleared recently, but wealth gaps and political funding questions continue to attract attention in Bangladesh politics.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Tarique Rahman led BNP to a majority win after 17 years. His affidavit shows low declared income but high campaign spending. | File Image |

Dhaka: Tarique Rahman has made a dramatic political return after nearly 17 years. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), under his leadership, crossed the majority mark of 151 seats in the national election. This strong victory has placed him in line to become Bangladesh’s next Prime Minister.

The 60-year-old leader is the son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. He also won two seats - Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 - with very large victory margins. This marks a major comeback after living in London for many years in self-exile.

Read Also
'India Will Continue To Support Democratic Bangladesh': PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman On...
article-image

What His Election Affidavit Shows?

According to his election documents, Tarique Rahman declared an annual income of Tk 6.76 lakh (about Rs 5 lakh). He said this money comes from returns on shares, bonds and fixed deposits.

FPJ Shorts
Tarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime Minister?
Tarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime Minister?
Kylie Jenner Spoils Herself With Rare $5,000 Hermès Himalaya Birkin, $10,000 Diamond Charms By Indian Designer For Valentine's Day
Kylie Jenner Spoils Herself With Rare $5,000 Hermès Himalaya Birkin, $10,000 Diamond Charms By Indian Designer For Valentine's Day
IRCTC Surges 15.5% In Q3 Profit To ₹395 Crore, Revenue Rockets 18% On Core Boom
IRCTC Surges 15.5% In Q3 Profit To ₹395 Crore, Revenue Rockets 18% On Core Boom
Shiv Sena (UBT) Installs Muslim Mayor In Parbhani With Congress Help As BJP Cries 'Aurangzeb Agenda'
Shiv Sena (UBT) Installs Muslim Mayor In Parbhani With Congress Help As BJP Cries 'Aurangzeb Agenda'

His total bank deposits are about Tk 1.23 crore (around Rs 92 lakh). Out of this, about Tk 31.6 lakh is kept in cash or savings accounts. The rest is in fixed deposits, some linked to his daughter.

His movable assets are very small. He declared furniture worth less than Tk 2 lakh and gold worth only Tk 2,950. He also owns over two acres of land in Bogura and some inherited land in Gazipur and Cox’s Bazar.

Wife’s Income And Assets Much Higher

His wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, has declared much higher income. She earns around Tk 35.6 lakh yearly (about Rs 26.7 lakh). Her bank deposits are about Tk 1 crore, including Tk 66.5 lakh in savings accounts.

Read Also
'Elections Are Not About Power, But Trust': Bangladesh Media Unite To Celebrate Rebirth Of Democracy
article-image

She also owns land jointly and an 800-square-foot duplex house. She has lived in London for many years. Tax records show Tarique paid around Tk 1 lakh tax, while Zubaida paid about Tk 5.6 lakh.

Campaign Spending Raises Questions

The affidavit shows Tarique spent around Tk 30 lakh on campaigning in one seat alone. This money reportedly came from deposits and farm income. But his declared yearly income is much lower than campaign spending. This gap has raised questions among political observers.

Legal Cases And Corruption Allegations

In 2023, a Dhaka court sentenced Tarique to nine years jail and Zubaida to three years in a corruption case linked to 2007. The court said he illegally earned over Tk 4.82 crore and hid assets worth Tk 4.23 crore.

He was also earlier sentenced in a money laundering case linked to Tk 20.41 crore sent to Singapore. However, after political changes in Bangladesh, the Supreme Court cleared him and all 77 cases against him are now closed.

Read Also
Who Is Tarique Rahman? Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's Son & BNP Chairman Set To Become Next Bangladesh Prime...
article-image

Supporters say these were political cases. Critics say serious questions still remain.

The Bigger Political Picture

Tarique now stands at the centre of Bangladesh politics. But the difference between declared income and political spending continues to attract attention. As he prepares for possible leadership, scrutiny over wealth and transparency may continue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime...
Tarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime...
IRCTC Surges 15.5% In Q3 Profit To ₹395 Crore, Revenue Rockets 18% On Core Boom
IRCTC Surges 15.5% In Q3 Profit To ₹395 Crore, Revenue Rockets 18% On Core Boom
Bangladesh Bank Breaks Chains On Mobile Banking Services Post-Election Victory
Bangladesh Bank Breaks Chains On Mobile Banking Services Post-Election Victory
Market Shock Intensifies, Know- What Caused The Sudden Fall As ₹4 Lakh Crore Investor Wealth Wiped...
Market Shock Intensifies, Know- What Caused The Sudden Fall As ₹4 Lakh Crore Investor Wealth Wiped...
Biocon Net Profit Soars 475% YoY To ₹144 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 9%
Biocon Net Profit Soars 475% YoY To ₹144 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 9%