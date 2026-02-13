 Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction

Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction

Precious metals rebounded strongly, with MCX gold April futures rising 1.08 percent to Rs 1,54,480 per 10 grams and silver March futures climbing 2.59 percent to Rs 2,42,564 per kg, driven by value buying after heavy prior-session declines. Analysts see the pullback as healthy profit booking, with gold eyeing 6,000/oz dollars by end-2026 amid central bank demand and persistent safe-haven appeal.

IANSUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Precious metals rebounded strongly, with MCX gold April futures rising 1.08 percent to Rs 1,54,480 per 10 grams and silver March futures climbing 2.59 percent to Rs 2,42,564 per kg. |

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices surged on Friday as investors took to value buying after prices moderated due to huge declines in the previous session. MCX gold April futures gained 1.08 per cent to Rs 1,54,480 per 10 grams on an intra-day basis. Meanwhile, MCX silver March futures added 2.59 per cent to Rs 2,42,564 per kg.

"Gold has recovered post the January end collapse and is well on its way to what we believe should be $6,000 per ounce levels by CY26 end," said Sandip Raichura, CEO of Retail Broking and Distribution and Director, PL Capital. Though US President Donald Trump approved a trade deal with India and hinted at a potential one with Brazil reducing the trade related uncertainties, higher inflation and emerging split between the Northwest and the rest of the world sustain reserve bank buying of gold, the analyst said.

Read Also
Senco Gold Net Profit Soars 689% YoY To ₹264 Crore In Q3 FY26, Backed By Record Festive Sales...
article-image

"Gold has support at Rs 1,54,000 per 10 grams while silver on MCX has support at Rs 2,42,000 per kg," a market participant said. The broader uptrend remains intact, and the recent pullback appears to be healthy profit booking rather than structural weakness, market watchers said. COMEX Gold is trading near the $4,850–$5,100 zone after a sharp correction from recent highs above $5,500–$5,600. The broader uptrend remains intact, with the recent pullback reflecting profit booking and healthy price digestion, analysts said.

Meanwhile, COMEX Silver is currently trading near the $73–$847 zone after a sharp correction from record highs above $121. The dollar index surged to 97 on Friday, up 0.03 per cent from 96.93 in the previous session. Investors remain keen on US inflation data due later on Friday for more monetary policy cues on the US Fed's interest rate trajectory. Analysts said that structural supply deficits and steady industrial demand continue to underpin the bullish bias in silver while persistent safe-haven demand and steady central-bank accumulation could cause a bull run in gold for over 3 years.

FPJ Shorts
Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction
Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction
Who Is Nitish Kumar? Bihar Police Aspirant At Centre Of 'Pakadwa Vivah'; Video Goes Viral
Who Is Nitish Kumar? Bihar Police Aspirant At Centre Of 'Pakadwa Vivah'; Video Goes Viral
Adani Infra Acquires Punj Lloyd For ₹281.10 Crore In NCLT-Approved Deal
Adani Infra Acquires Punj Lloyd For ₹281.10 Crore In NCLT-Approved Deal
US Admits India Cutting Russian Oil Imports, But Sidesteps Enforcement Query On 'Ghost Ships' Funding Ukraine War
US Admits India Cutting Russian Oil Imports, But Sidesteps Enforcement Query On 'Ghost Ships' Funding Ukraine War

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction
Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction
Adani Infra Acquires Punj Lloyd For ₹281.10 Crore In NCLT-Approved Deal
Adani Infra Acquires Punj Lloyd For ₹281.10 Crore In NCLT-Approved Deal
Ahmedabad Enters Tier-1 League, ₹1.48 Lakh Crore Tier-2 Housing Market Sees Premium Homes Surge
Ahmedabad Enters Tier-1 League, ₹1.48 Lakh Crore Tier-2 Housing Market Sees Premium Homes Surge
Tarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime...
Tarique Rahman’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is Khaleda Zia’s Son & Bangladesh’s Likely Next Prime...
IRCTC Surges 15.5% In Q3 Profit To ₹395 Crore, Revenue Rockets 18% On Core Boom
IRCTC Surges 15.5% In Q3 Profit To ₹395 Crore, Revenue Rockets 18% On Core Boom