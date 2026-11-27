IPO |

Mumbai: Swaraj Green Power and Fuel Ltd, an integrated ethanol producer and sugar manufacturer, on Friday filed its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹1,100 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed public issue marks a significant step towards the Maharashtra-based company's stock market debut and plans to strengthen its financial position.

IPO Structure

The Swaraj Green Power and Fuel IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹300 crore by promoter Ranjeetsingh Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar. The company had secured SEBI's approval in June after submitting its initial draft documents through the confidential filing mechanism.

The ethanol manufacturer may also explore a pre-IPO placement worth ₹160 crore. If undertaken, the fresh issue component will be reduced proportionately.

Debt Reduction

A substantial portion of the IPO proceeds will be directed towards reducing the company's outstanding debt. Swaraj Green Power and Fuel plans to utilise ₹620.85 crore from the fresh issue for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, either partially or entirely.

The remaining funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes. Debt reduction could help the company lower its financial obligations and improve balance sheet flexibility.

Manufacturing Capabilities

Headquartered operationally in Satara, Maharashtra, Swaraj Green Power and Fuel operates an integrated ethanol production and sugar manufacturing business. Its manufacturing facility follows the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) model and has an installed sugarcane crushing capacity of 7,500 tonnes per day.

The company also operates a distillery with a production capacity of 500 kilolitres per day, alongside power cogeneration operations. Its integrated business model combines sugar manufacturing, ethanol production and power generation.

IPO Lead Managers

Centrum Broking, InCred Capital Financial Services and PNB Investment Services have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the proposed public offering.

The IPO opening date, price band and minimum investment requirements were not disclosed in the information provided.

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