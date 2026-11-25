Steel |

Mumbai: Bombay Coated and Special Steels reported robust financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, supported by higher sales volumes and lower finance costs. The financial performance comes following the company's recent stock market listing.

The steel manufacturer registered healthy growth in revenue and profitability, while outlining plans to reduce its debt burden through the utilisation of IPO proceeds.

Strong Quarterly Earnings

Bombay Coated and Special Steels reported a 39.97% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹4.84 crore during the second quarter of FY27. Revenue from operations surged 50.15% to ₹280.24 crore during the July-September quarter, reflecting strong business growth. The company also recorded volume growth of 21.80% during the quarter, contributing significantly to its improved financial performance.

Half-Year Profit Surges

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations increased 37.80% to ₹677.32 crore, compared with ₹491.51 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Profit after tax jumped 80.71% to ₹19.91 crore from ₹11.01 crore reported in the same period last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹4.92 for the six months ended September 30, 2026. The company's half-yearly results reflect sustained business momentum, with profitability growing faster than revenue.

Management Highlights Growth Drivers

Managing Director Nitin Vijaykumar Gupta attributed the company's revenue and profitability growth to increased sales volumes and reduced finance costs.

The improvement in earnings highlights the contribution of higher business volumes and lower borrowing expenses to the steel manufacturer's financial performance.

IPO Proceeds To Reduce Debt

Chief Financial Officer Ashish Sonthalia said the company plans to utilise ₹125 crore from its initial public offering (IPO) proceeds towards repayment of borrowings. The proposed debt reduction could help lower interest expenses, strengthen the company's balance sheet and improve financial flexibility.

Following its stock market debut, the company's debt management strategy, sales volume growth and ability to sustain profitability will remain key areas of investor interest in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before making decisions.

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