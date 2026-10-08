Steel Exchange India Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 45% To ₹340 Crore On Record Re-Bar Production

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Mumbai: Steel Exchange India Limited announced on October 8, 2026, that its provisional consolidated revenue for the second quarter of financial year 2027 reached approximately ₹340 crore. The company attributed the growth to robust demand and execution, along with record re-bar production.

Production Volumes

The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly re-bar production of 69,465 metric tonnes during Q2 FY27. This volume contributed to economies of scale and operating leverage, according to the company.

Monthly Production Record

In September 2026, monthly production hit a record 25,095.035 metric tonnes. The company stated this reflects continuous productivity gains.

Operational Efficiency

Operationalisation of the Reheating Furnace (RHF) has improved manufacturing yields and capacity utilisation. Steel Exchange India is diversifying into specialty steels under the PLI scheme, aiming for higher-margin revenue streams and import substitution under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Business Outlook

The company stated that the Q2 FY27 results mark a milestone in its turnaround. It remains focused on improving capacity utilisation, strengthening operational efficiencies, and building a sustainable platform for long-term growth. The figures are provisional and unaudited, and are subject to review by statutory auditors.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.